Palestinian politician and lawmaker Saleh Abu Azza has on Saturday revealed Israeli intentions to launch a direct military aggression against Yemen, outside of the fold of the Saudi-led coalition.

“The Jerusalem Center for Israeli Strategy and Security, which is close to decision-making circles in Israel, has prepared a research paper in which Tel Aviv does not rule out a military strike against Sana’a,” Palestinian lawyer and political activist Saleh Abu Azza said on Twitter.

ورقة بحثية أعدّها (مركز يروشليم للإستراتيجيا والأمن) الإسرائيلي، والمُقرّب من دوائر صناعة القرار في إسرائيل، لا يستبعد فيها؛ قيام تل أبيب بتوجيه ضربة عسكرية وقائية ضد صنعاء. كما أنّ تل أبيب تخشى أنّ حركة أنصار الله تخطط بشكل جدّي لشن هجوم مفاجئ عليها باستخدام صواريخ دقيقة. — صالح أبو عزة (@saleh_m_abuizah) December 21, 2019

Abu Azza added that “Tel Aviv fears that the Ansarullah movement is seriously planning to launch a surprise attack using precision missiles,” referring to a previous statement by the entity’s prime minister.

Prime Minister of the Zionist entity Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the end of last October about “Yemen’s threat to the State of Israel” and linked this danger, as is customary, to Iran without providing any evidence.

“Iran is developing precision missiles and has begun transporting them to Yemen to strike Israel,” Netanyahu said in a joint press conference with the US Treasury Secretary, without offering additional information or clarification.

On October 28, international media quoted Netanyahu as saying “We have intelligence information about the presence of strategic weapons in Yemen that can be directed precisely, and there are drones and missiles that can strike any target in the Middle East.”

In return, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned the Israeli entity of “involving in any folly against the Yemeni people,” vowing that “the response would be harsh, through hitting very sensitive targets in Israel.”