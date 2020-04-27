At least three civilians, including a child, were killed and 4 others wounded by shrapnel during an Israeli attack on civilian housing in the towns of Hujeira and Adliyah, Damascus countryside, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, SANA confirmed that Syrian Arab Army air defences confronted Israeli aggression and shot down a number of hostile missiles over Damascus

“At 4:55 a.m., Israeli warplanes fired a series of missiles from within Lebanese airspace at Syrian territory,” a military source was quoted as saying.

The Zionist entity had carried out numerous attacks against Syria by violating Lebanese airspace, despite not having declared war against Syria.