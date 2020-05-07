An Israeli journalist has revealed the secret alliance between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist occupation entity, which has reportedly already started 25 years ago.

“There are no official diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, but there has been a secret alliance between them for more than 25 years,” Israeli journalist Barak Ravid said on Wednesday.

“Israel is represented in the United Nations Renewable Energy Organization in Abu Dhabi, and it is expected that there will be a major pavilion for Israel in the exhibition to be opened in Dubai,” he added.

Israeli media revealed last March that the UAE provided the occupation entity with tens of thousands of respirators and laboratory testing units, along with millions of mouth gags and other medical supplies and equipment, in order to enhance the capabilities of Tel Aviv to cope with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secret relations between Israel and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have been increasingly public and open the past years, showing a growing collaboration between Zionists and takfiri Wahhabis.