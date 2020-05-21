Informed sources revealed that the leader of the Islah Party, Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, has sent military reinforcements to the province of Abyan in southern Yemen.

The sources said that the commander of al-Ahmar’s gaurds arrived at dawn on Wednesday in the coastal area of Shoqra, coming from Al-A’abar, accompanied by a number of military pickup vehicles carrying 23 caliber machine guns.

Other sources said that businessman and Islah figure Hamid al-Ahmar, who is based in the Turkish city Istanbul, has also provided support to the Shaqra front, worth 5 billionsof riyals.

Al-Ahmar’s money reached the Shaqra front last week and was distributed to Islah militants under the guise of a “Ramadan bonus”.

The sources said that Hamid al-Ahmar made phone calls with a number of military leaders present in Shoqra, during which he confirmed his willingness to provide more financial support to the Islah militants.

According to the sources, Hamid al-Ahmar considers the battle over Abyan as an “existential battle” to eliminate the UAE-backed STC project in the southern Yemeni provinces.

The support provided from Istanbul is in line with the well-known role of Turkey in harbouring and supporting Islah Party militants and troops. Earlier reports have stated some senior Islah leaders are living in highly wealthy conditions in Turkey.