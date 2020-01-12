Saudi-backed forces of the Islah Party still continue to rebel against the Riyadh Agreement signed between Hadi’s government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

Islah remains opposed to the recent Saudi efforts to implement the agreement, informed sources reported on Saturday.

According to the source, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) welcomed the signing of Saturday’s deal to implement the second phase of the Riyadh accord, and announced its intention to implement its commitment to the agreement, while the Islah Party militia reproyedlg seeks to rebel against the agreement in Shabwah and Abyan provinces.

Local sources confirmed that the Islah militia reinforced its positions in al-Arm area in Shabwah province, and in the al-Muhafed district of Abyan province, instead of implementing what was signed regarding its withdrawal from these province on Saturday.

Sources said reinforcements from Ataq had arrived in the Al-Arm and al–Muhafed areas, including armoured vehicles carrying soldiers.

The coalition-backed Hadi puppet government and the Southern Transitional Council announced on Monday the signing of a security agreement to withdraw all troops from Shabwah and Abyan in August last year, but hardline voices in the Islah Party.

The Islah Party is the Yemeni branch of the international Ikhwan movement, also known as the Muslim Brotherhood. When the Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015, Islah sided with Saudi Arabia, despite the Saudi repression of Ikhwan in its own country and abroad.

However, over time conflict has arisen between Islah and the Saudis, especially when Riyadh’s opportunistic agenda and backroom deals with southern Yemeni separatists became ever clearer.