The influence of the Islah Party, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim brotherhood , which controls the so-called First Military Region in the eastern Province of Hadhramaut in eastern Yemen has reportedly expanded, leading to many people demanding the expulsion of these militants.

With the increase of the violations against citizens and tribesmen of the valley directorates, most recently the attack by Al-Islah militants on the Al-Hariz tribe last week, which left 4 dead and wounded, discontent among the valley’s residents has reached peak levels.

After receiving military setbacks in Aden, Abyan and Taiz, and more recently in Ma’rib, the Islah Party has changed its focus towards maintaining and increasing its influence in Hadhramaut, the site of some of Yemen’s largest oil fields.

Reports have it that Islah leaders seem to believe that armed separatist groups in Shabwah and Abyan, as well as with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militia, will turn a blind eye to the abuses against citizens in Hadhramaut Valley.