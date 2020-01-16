In a phenomenon that has become sadly familiar to many in Yemen, gunmen belonging to the Islah party have on Monday evening stormed the al-Thawra hospital in Taiz city, killing one of the wounded.

Local sources in Taiz told the Yemeni Press Agency that seven gunmen arrived on board of a military pickup entered the ambulance room in the hospital and opened fire on the wounded Mohammed Saeed Naji.

In response, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Tuesday renewed its call for Hadi’s authorities in Taiz province to fulfill their commitments and protect medical facilities and patients.

” This total disregard for the humane and medical nature of hospitals and health facilities is unacceptable,” the organisation said in a series of tweets on its Twitter account.

MSF strongly condemned the recent attack on Al-Thawra Hospital and the killing of one of its patients, stressing that “the armed incursions into hospitals must be ended.”

The organisation reiterated its call for all armed men to respect health facilities as humanitarian areas.

Al-Islah militants have repeatedly attacked hospitals in Taiz in order to execute their opponents, without regard to the laws of sanctity of hospitals.

Human rights activists accuse Hadi puppet regime authorities in Taiz, which are controlled by the Islah party, of acting as a single system that protects its own members who commit human rights violations.