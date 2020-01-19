European Union Ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg, along with the Ambassador of France, Christian Testot, and the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Irma van Dueren have arrived in Sana’a today for a visit to Yemen.

They were welcomed at Sana’a International Airport by Faisal Saeed, Director General of Sana’a International Airport Khaled Al-Shayef and UNDP Representative to Yemen.

The three ambassadors are set to meet with officials of the National Salvation Government in order to discuss the situation in the country.

This is the first official visit for a Europe delegation visiting Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition started launching its war against Yemen in March 2015.

This visit comes as part of the EU’s continued engagement with Yemeni parties to encourage them to reach an inclusive political settlement.

The EU seeks to encourage the ongoing de-escalation efforts and the resumption of intra-Yemeni political talks, under the auspices of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

The EU diplomats have been holding meetings with all parties to the conflict, civil society organisations and EU project partners.

The European delegations are expected to call for unrestricted humanitarian access and an improved working environment for humanitarian actors, respect for human rights and improvement of the living conditions of Yemeni citizens throughout the country, as well as discuss economic, developmental, environmental and cultural issues.

“The mission to Sana’a is an opportunity to deliver important messages. We look forward to positive engagements with Yemeni actors on a wide range of issues. We are particularly alarmed by the continued humanitarian suffering in Yemen and reiterate our call for an immediate end of the conflict. We are encouraged when we see dialogue between conflicting parties, hoping that this will soon lead to the resumption of a wider peace process under the auspices of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths. The time for peace is now,” the three ambassadors stated.