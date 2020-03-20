Iraqi resistance movement Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq has confirmed on Thursday that it will not allow the US or any outside force to rule Iraq, clarifying that it does not oppose Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurufi himself.

According to Fars News agency, the movement’s political bureau spokesman, Mahmoud al-Rubaie, said: “the Iraqi people, the resigned prime minister, and the House of Representatives demand the exit of the US troops from Iraq, but they are determined to remain.”

“We oppose Al- Zurufi in his positions, no him personally We will adhere to the opposition of Zurufi government, while our weapons are to face the occupiers only,” al-Rubaie said.