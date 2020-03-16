The Secretary General of Iraqi resistance movement Saraya Al-Khorasani, Ali Al-Yasiri, has stressed that the Resistance will force the US to negotiate with the Iraqi government to get out of the country.

In a later interview with Al-Alam TV, Al-Yasiri said that the recent American raids are “an insult to the Iraqi people.”

Al-Yasiri added: “This disdain for the Iraqi people and Iraqi sovereignty are not strange to us.”

The resistance leader and confirmed that any targeting of any party or faction within the Iraqi Resistance will be considered as an attack against all factions.

“The aggression has become clear and a blatant. Now, after these cowards have escaped from the Taji base, they will be pursued in their second and third bases until they leave Iraq.”

Al-Yasiri stressed that the strikes of the resistance factions will be “painful, making the Americans compelled to negotiate with the Iraqi government to get out of Iraq.”