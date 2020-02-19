Jaafar al-Husseini, spokesman of Iraqi resistance organisation Kata’ib Hezbollah, has revealed that meetings have been held in Qom and Baghdad between leaders of Iraqi resistance factions to discuss the removal of the US forces from Iraq, stressing that preparations for confrontations with Washington have been completed for years.

He added in an interview with al-Mayadeen channel that there are movements carried by the Iraqi resistance on the ground to monitor the movement of American forces in Iraq.

“We are coordinating with our allies in Tehran to discuss ways to respond to the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis,” he said.

Al-Hussein confirmed that the US forces are completely trapped inside Iraq and can only safely travel by aircraft, due to the resistance of the Iraqi people.

“Washington is looking for an opportunity to get an additional time to stay in Iraq until the election period begins, in order to increase its pressure on Baghdad.This was rejected by the resistance factions, which demanded the departure of all foreign forces,” he said.

The Kata’ib Hezbollah spokesman stressed that the Axis of Resistance is one and united against America, and no one can abandon the other. The Iraqi resistance factions have the power to take out US forces far beyond Washington’s imagination, he stated.

Al-Husseini said the US embassy in Baghdad controls some political parties even within the Iraqi parliament, noting that Washington continues to press Baghdad on many issues, including on the Al-Bukamal border crossing.

However, in opposition to the US influence, security and military coordination between Baghdad and Damascus has become more apparent, including Iraqi presence in border provinces with Syria to actively prevent US forces from moving and establishing military bases inside Syria.