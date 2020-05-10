The commander of the Northern Axis of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq, Abu Ridha al-Najjar, said that at least three leaders of the Wahhabi group Daesh were arrested and many other terrorists killed during a security operation in the area of Khalid Office in Kirkuk province, north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

On Saturday, the Anbar operations command foiled an infiltration of Daesh terrorists in the eastern area of the Akashat, west of Anbar province.

“The 18th Brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces foiled an infiltration carried out by a number of terrorists who tried to cross the security post towards the Akashat area,” Qassem Musleh, commander of Anbar operations said.

“Our forces have increased their military readiness to defend the security of Anbar province and its people,” he added.