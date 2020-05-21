Iraqi intelligence has announced the arrest of a candidate who was reportedly set to succeed Daesh (ISIS) terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the intelligence services announced on Thursday the arrest of Abdul Nasser Qardash, indicating that he was the candidate to succeed al-Baghdadi.

Al-Qirdash had served as the head of the negotiations committee within the takfiri organisation. He had also worked with the group as a leader during the time of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.

“Most recently, al-Qirdash was in charge of the battles for al-Baghouz in Syria, a small town in the province of Deir ez-Zor close to the Iraqi border and the final stronghold for Daesh,” the agency said in a statement.

The statement said that the terrorist had been investigated by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

In 2019, Iraqi security forces arrested a deputy Daesh leader in the northern province of Kirkuk.

On 27 October 2019, US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdad.

Al-Baghdadi reportedly detonated his explosive vest after being surrounded by US forces in a dead-end tunnel in northwestern Syria.