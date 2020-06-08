Tehran announced Monday that Iranian scientist Majid Taheri has returned home after having been released from imprisonment by the United States last week, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

According to the agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari greeted Taheri upon his arrival on June 8 at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Taheri, who had been detained in the United States for 16 months, was freed on June 4 as Iran released US Navy veteran Michael White, who had been sentenced to 13 years in prison last year for insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and leaking private information online.

Iran had previously released a US Navy veteran after nearly two years of detention in Iran.

Majid Taheri, a dermatologist formerly based in Florida, was jailed by the United States on trumped-up charges of “violating US sanctions”.