Iran’s official television on Sunday announced that a bombing attempt in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan city, in the southeast of the country, was thwarted.

The state-run television indicated that authorities dismantled an explosive device weighing five kilograms, located in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan.

It explained that “two elements linked to a terrorist group were working to carry out a bombing in front of the police station,” noting that the two people were arrested after they were wounded.