Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi says the three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “cannot logically activate the deal’s dispute the settlement mechanism, because Iran has already done that.”

“We are now engaged in complicated legal discussions, and Russia and China are of the same opinion. It was Iran that first resorted to Article 36 and completed its application. Therefore, logically, legally and even politically speaking, the European countries cannot take advantage of this article, because we have already done that and applied its mechanism in full,” Araqchi said while addressing a meeting at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s School of International Relations on Sunday.

On January 14, the three European signatories to the Iran deal — France, Britain and Germany — formally triggered the dispute mechanism, accusing Iran of violating the agreement. This could potentially lead to the restoration of the brutal anti-Iranian UN sanctions that had been lifted by the JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said that the recent measure taken by three European countries is only aimed at dispute settlement, and has nothing to do with restoration of UN sanctions against Tehran.

“The trigger mechanism, which may lead to restoration of the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against Iran has not been started by the three countries,” Araqchi noted. “They have only resorted to the dispute settlement mechanism as per Article 36 of the deal, while the trigger mechanism is enshrined in Article 37.

Article 36 does not automatically lead to Article 37, though it can pave the way for its application,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

The European powers that have invoked the dispute claim that Iran is not abiding by its obligations of the JCPOA, despite there being no evidence of such accusations. Interestingly, the European nations did not apply pressure against the US when Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed unprovoked and harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: Press TV