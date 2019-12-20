Iran’s Defence Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, has said that his country’s goal is to “become a strategic force in missile, air and naval fields,” Fars News Agency reported on Thursday night

General Hatami confirmed that Iran’s goal is to have a strategical position with its presence alongside the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, a position that could pose an opportunity, allowing Iran to use it well.

The minister’s remarks came during his speech in front of a crowd of university students at the University of Marine Science & Technology in Nowsher, northern Iran.

“If we are to keep our independence, we must have the capability. Our goal is to become a strategic force with its main components being our missile, air and sea elements,” he said.

“We are confident in the oil field that we will not need exports in the next two years, and the issue of financial transactions will be resolved soon. I see a bright future,” Hatami added.