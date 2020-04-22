Iranian media reported on Wednesday Iran success in launching the first military satellite into outer space.

According to Tasnim news agency, the Iranian military satellite named Noor-1 was launched using a two-stage Qassed rocket, and was able to enter airspace and stabilize itself in orbit at 425 km from the Earth’s surface.

Iran recently suffered from a failed satellite launch in August last year, when a rocket exploded at the launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran.

The successful launch is a testimony to Iran’s scientific and industrial capabilities in the face of a severe blockade imposed by the United States.