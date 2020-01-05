Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps senior leader Ghulam Ali Abu Hamza has on Saturday said that Tehran has “identified dozens of US targets in the region.”

He vowed to hold the Americans accountable for their killing of the commander of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and ships pass from there,” the Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted Abu Hamza as saying, which raises the possibility of launching attacks on ships in the Gulf.

The Iranian official added that Tehran “has set vital US targets in the region for a long time. About 35 American targets in the region, in addition to Tel Aviv, are within our reach.”

Abu Hamza also repeated the threats of his country’s leaders to America, saying “Iran will punish the Americans wherever they are, in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.”