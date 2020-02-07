Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Islamic Republic of Iran will take legal action against US President Donald Trump on charges of committing economic, military and cultural terrorism against the country.

In an interview with the Lebanese news network al-Mayadeen, of which the text was published on Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat said the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 was an act of state terrorism.

“Mr. Trump currently stands accused of economic terrorism against the Iranian people, and of sponsoring cultural terrorism, as he has threatened to hit our cultural sites. Furthermore, he is also accused of state terrorism,” Zarif said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will launch legal proceedings against Trump on these three charges. At the present time, Mr. Trump is recognized to have committed these three big sins and these three crimes before the [world’s] public opinion. God willing, we will follow up on this issue with other [international legal] authorities.”

On January 3, the United States assassinated General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), among others in a set of airstrikes against Baghdad.

General Soleimani has earned reputation as a most revered anti-terror commander due to his indispensible contribution to defeating terrorist outfits such as Daesh across the region. The assassination took place while the commander was on an official visit to Iraq.