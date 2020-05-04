Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday described US efforts to extend the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Tehran as “illegal.”

“Iran is not seeking to withdraw from the nuclear deal signed in 2015 with six forces. America’s move is illegitimate and we will react proportionately,” ” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during a weekly press conference.

He noted that President Hassan Rouhani will participate in the Non-Aligned Summit in Baku today via video conference, and the theme of the conference will be the crisis caused by the corona virus and how to face the virus and cooperate in this area.

Despite the worldwide threat of Covid-19 and the need for solidarity, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations and the Security Council said the United States “could return to the nuclear deal once again if its attempts to extend the arms embargo on Tehran fail.”