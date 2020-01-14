The Global Cloud Xchange internet cable supply company has refuted all allegations and claims about the reasons for 80% of internet capacity in Yemen having been lost.

On Thursday, 9 January 2020, GCX suffered two major cable cuts off-shore Port Suez, the Global Cloud Xchange said in a statement published on its website.

According to GCX , the cable routes impacted include FALCON between Muscat and Suez and FEA between Mumbai and Suez.

Initial findings indicate that probable cause was an anchor drag by a large merchant vessel in the immediate area, the statement read.

GCX has initiated mobilization of the repair ships and is working to apply for required permits.

Estimated time of repair completion will depend on the availability of permits.

All Layer 1 traffic on the impacted routes remain hard down, the statement said

The statement confirmed that restoration for customers is being worked out for critical routes through various available options.