Mahmoud Refaat, a well-known lawyer and expert on international law, has revealed that Abu Dhabi was likely behind the arrest of King Salman’s brother Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, as well as Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the nephew of King Salman.

A reliable source from inside Saudi Arabia informed him that the arrest of the princes was due to news he said was “fabricated”, and passed on by Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

أؤكد من مصدر موثوق داخل #السعودية أن قيام #محمد_بن_سلمان باعتقال الأمراء صباح اليوم وعلى رأسهم #محمد_بن_نايف والأمير #أحمد_بن_عبد_العزيز سببه أخبار ملفقة مررها له محمد بن زايد مفادها أن أجهزته الأمنية رصدت اتصالات للمعتقلين مع سفراء دول أوروبية في #السعودية بهدف إزاحته من الحكم — Mahmoud Refaat (@DrMahmoudRefaat) March 7, 2020

“This fake news stated that his security services have monitored contacts [by the recently arrested princes] with ambassadors of European countries in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of removing him [Mohammed bin Salman] from power.”

Saudi authorities arrested three of the royal family’s top princes for undisclosed reasons on Saturday.

The three detainees were Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, the younger brother of the Saudi king, former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, the US press said.