SANA’A -The Ministry of Interior in the National Salvation Government has on Thursday denied the validity of what is being reported by media outlets and websites on a reported series of abductions of girls in Sana’a.

“What is circulated by some suspicious media about the existence of what they called the phenomenon of abduction of girls in the capital Sana’a are baseless rumours,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that this is “one of rumors promoted by media loyal to the aggression coalition in order to distort the stable security situation in all free provinces run by the Supreme Political Council.”

“The total amount of cases of disappearance of girls recorded in the capital Sana’a during December was three, and all of the girls were found the same day of reporting,” the ministry explained.

The Interior Ministry concluded its statement by saying: “the Yemeni people know the source of these rumors and the purpose with which they are being published.”