Information Minister in the National Salvation Government Daifallah al-Shami has congratulated the Leader of the Revolution. Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, as well as President of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat and the Yemeni people, on the occasion of the Operation Third Balance of Deterrent, which has hit sensitive and vital targets deep inside Saudi territory.

Al-Shami stressed the importance of this qualitative operation, which was a legitimate response to the continued aggression in which civilians are targeted in various provinces, the latest of which is the horrific massacre in Jawf province.

The minister stressed that the Yemeni people will not stand idly by in the face of the crimes committed by the coalition of aggression.

Daifallah al-Shami pointed out that the strategic and vital positions in the Kingdom will no longer be targeted if the Saudi regime stops its aggression and siege against the Yemeni people.