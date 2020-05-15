The clashes between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia and Hadi’s forces, backed by Islah Party (Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood) militants, have renewed at dawn in Friday in the occupied Abyan province of southern Yemen.

Local sources said that Hadi’s forces launched a heavy artillery bombardment on positions of the STC militia in Qarn al-Klassi in the city of Shoqra, which led to the destruction of several pieces of military equipment and military sites.

The sources added that Saudi-led coalition aircraft flew over the skies of Abyan province and broke the sound barrier, which is considered by military observers as a warning.

The confrontations caused the cutting off of the main road linking Aden and Abyan provinces, with travelers appealing to both warring parties to stop the clashes and allow them to pass.