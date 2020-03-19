The port of Socotra island has on Wednesday witnessed violent clashes between Hadi government security forces and armed militias loyal to the United Arab Emirates after the latter stormed the port, southern media outlets reported.

According to the Almawqea Post, clashes broke out after gunmen stormed the harbour with a number of military vehicles, in an attempt to loot weapons and equipment.

The director of security of the province in the Saudi-backed Hadi government, Colonel Faez al-Shatahi, sent military reinforcements to protect the port and to control these elements, local sources told Almawqea Post.

After the arrival of the military security reinforcements to the port, the Emirati-backed attackers opened fire on them, in order to force the security forces to retreat.

According to the sources, the Saudi-led security agencies continued to advance towards the attackers, and arrested two of them whike others fled the port.

The port raid comes a day after security services detained an Emirati armoured vehicle equipped with weapons meant for military purposes.

The container in which they found the armoured vehicle was sealed with a poster belonging to Prime Fish, an Emirati company run by Khalfan al-Mazroui.

Meanwhile, Hadi’s governor in Socotra, Ramzi al- Mahrous, has held an emergency meeting with the security committee and military agencies in the province to discuss the security developments in the province.

The UAE has been trying to take over power in Socotra island for years, often working through proxy forces. Some observers fear that the end goal of the Emirati intervention is complete annexation of the Yemeni island into the Emirates.