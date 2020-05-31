Indian authorities have recorded 8,380 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing total count in India to 182,143.

India broke records for the third day in a row in daily infection rates, with 7,964 cases recorded on Friday and 7,466 on Thursday.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll from the virus increased by 193 over the past day to 5,164, while the number of recovered people reached 86,984.

The Indian government decided on Saturday to extend the isolation policies, in parallel with the gradual easing of restrictive measures in areas where there is no increase in Covid-19 infection.

In the so-called “containment zones”, where the number of casualties is increasing, restrictions will remain in effect until June 30th.

Other areas will begin gradually lifting the lockdown procedures from June 8th, with temples, mosques, churches and religious shrines opening, and hotels, restaurants and shopping malls allowed to open as well.