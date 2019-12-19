Unidentified gunmen have assassinated an imam in the governorate of Hadhramaut in eastern Yemen Yemen.

Local sources in the city said that two gunmen in a Hilux car opened fire on a mosque in the city of al-Qatten, killing the imam before fleeing the scene.

The phenomenon of assassinations and killings has spread widely in areas under the control of the so called Hadi government and the Islah Party party in a large way, because of the inability of the security authorities in those areas to provide security and protect the people.