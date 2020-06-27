The Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population warned on Friday of a major health catastrophe due to the lack of oil derivatives, holding the United Nations and the countries of aggression responsible for the daily deaths due to the deteriorating health situation.

Health Minster Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil emphasized that Yemen is on the brink of a major health catastrophe if the aggression countries continue to prevent oil tankers from entry.

“We sound the alarm, especially after a partial shutdown of three oxygen factories, which will cause the death of thousands of patients, especially those in intensive care rooms. This means that we are facing a crime, and we hold the aggression responsible for seizing oil tankers, and the United Nations for its silence.”

Minister Al-Mutawakkil indicated that the hospitals depend entirely on oil derivatives, pointing out that preventing the entry of oil derivatives means the death penalty for hundreds of thousands of patients.

He expressed concern that operating theatres, intensive care, emergencies, diagnostic and therapeutic means, laboratories and nurseries in all hospitals and health centres might be forces to stop at any moment, due to the lack of fuel for generators.