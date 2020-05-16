Hundreds of travelers and their families have been stranded in Zinjibar city, Abyan province, after Saudi-led coalition factions cut off the international route, local sources said.

According to the sources, hundreds of passengers and their families have been stranded on the international line since new clashes between Hadi forces and Islah party militants, on one hand, and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias on the other, started in the area.

The mosques of Zinjibar have been packed with stranded travelers, their children and their families for five days in a row already.

Travelling citizens complain about the suffering of those remaining stranded on the international line linking Aden to a number of southern provinces, demanding that both sides quickly open it for travel.

Moreover, many people of Abyan province, southern Yemen, live in complete darkness and suffering high temperatures, as a result of the power outage that has been going on for five consecutive days, due to the ongoing clashes between Saudi-led coalition factions.

Local sources in Abyan reported on Thursday that a number of districts in the province have been without electricity for days.

“The districts of Laudar, Mudiya, al-Wadea and Mokiras are living in darkness for the fifth day, as a result of the refusal to allow diesel access to the province from Aden,” the sources added.

The ongoing clashes have been going on since Monday, between Hadi’s forces backed by Islah Party militants, and separatist militants of the STC.