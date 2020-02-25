Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by a revolution in 2011 – has died in Cairo at the age of 91.

Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.

After being removed from office, he was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. However, this conviction was eventually overturned by the military government of Abd al-Fatteh al-Sisi, and Mubarak was freed in March 2017.

His death was confirmed by Egyptian state media on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital.

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January. His son Alaa said on Saturday that Mubarak was being kept in intensive care.