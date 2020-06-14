Major General Mohammed al-Qadri, member of the national team in the Joint Coordination Committee in Hodeidah, has on Sunday stated that the United Nations and the Security Council has not assumed their responsibility towards the ongoing war.

“Humanitarian advocates do not pay attention to what Yemen is suffering. They are satisfied with hollow statements, while Saudi-led coalition forces want to destroy the Stockholm Agreement,” Al-Qadri said in a statement on Sunday.

He continued, “We agreed with the other side to open humanitarian corridors, and we opened them in Hays district, while the United Nations mission has been prevented from entering al-Durayhimi district.”

Al-Qadri confirmed that a letter was presented to the UN mission demanding an end to the arbitrary measures by the coalition’s navy against fuel and food vessels.

“The fate of the hospitals and the service situation in Yemen and in Hodeidah in particular is based on the fuel shipments held at sea,” he explained.

He pointed out that the United Nations “does not provide anything that confirms its concern for the Yemeni people, despite its frequent warnings on the risks of corona spread in Yemen.”