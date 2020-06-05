A high-ranking Saudi military officer has been killed in Ma’rib, pro- coalition media reported Thursday, without giving further details about his death.

According to the reports, Saudi paratrooper commander Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Abdul Rahman Rakan al-Dosari was killed in a rocket attack that targeted al-Mile camp and Sahin al-Jan Al-Mel in the occupied city of Ma’rib a few days ago.

The sources explained that the rocket strike left dozens of officers and soldiers in Saudi-led coalition dead and wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on al-Mille and Sahn al-Jin camps so far.