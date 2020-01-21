Unknown gunmen have assassinated a military commander in the so-called First Military Region, who worked for the Saudi-led coalition, together with of his companions in the occupied Hadhramaut province, eastern Yemen, on Monday.

According to local sources, the gunmen opened fire at Colonel Abdulaziz al-Sufi and his companions as they were passing through the Sir area in Hadhramaut Valley, killing al-Sufi and one of his companions, and injuring two others.

The sources added that the First Military Region subsequently sent a military unit reinforced with medium weapons to the area where the colonel and his companions were attacked, which reportedly clashed with the people of the Sir area, killing one and wounding several others from the area.

In the same context, military sources said that the Chief of Staff of the First Military Region and the commander of the 135th Infantry Brigade in Hadhramaut Valley, Brigadier General Yahya Abu Awaja, have survived an assassination attempt.

The commanders were targeted by an ambush that killed two of Brigadier General Abu Awaja’s companions, and wounded others in Shabam city this afternoon.

The districts of Wadi Hadhramaut which is under the occupation of the United Arab Emirates forces, have been witnessing major security chaos and assassinations carried out by armed factions loyal to the invaders, aimed against Yemeni military and security officers, as well as civilian targets.