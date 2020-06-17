A high-ranking military commander loyal to the Hadi puppet government was wounded during an attack in Dhalea province, southern Yemen, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to Yemen News Portal, the commander of Hadi’s 30th Armoured Brigade was wounded in an assassination attempt in city of Dhalea.

Local sources said that gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Brigadier General Hadi al-Awlaki, noting that the officer was injured in the attack.

The incident comes against the backdrop of ever increasing escalation of assassinations in southern Yemen, as both sides of the invading coalition, Hadi forces and UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatists, continue to fight one another.

Al-Awlaki, who is from Shabwah province, was appointed by Hadi as commander of the 30th Armoured Brigade, but was widely rejected by the STC.

The attack on Al-Awlaki reinforces fears of a widening regional conflict, especially as the incident comes at a time when the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) recently suffered a new defeat in Shabwah.