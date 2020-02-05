Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, member of the Political Bureau of Ansarullah, has said that a battalion commander in the pro-Saudi mercenary unit known as the Tawhid Brigade has surrendered after violent clashes with the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.

Mohammad al-Bukhaiti furthermore confirmed that the commander was Abdullah Mohammad Rubaish, and used to lead the reconnaissance unit in the Tawhid Brigade, which was stationed in the al-Boqa front.

The National Salvation Government of Yemen maintains a generous policy of amnesty being offered to soldiers, mercenaries and officers in the Saudi-led forces who lay down their arms and surrender. Numerous officers, troops and tribal leaders have already taken the offer and joined the forces of liberation or settled as civilians in liberated territories of Yemen.