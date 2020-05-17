A high-ranking military commander loyal to Hadi forces has been taken prisoner by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia in Abyan province, southern Yemen, local sources reported on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that the commander of the 115th Infantry Brigade, Saif al-Qafish surrendered along with a number of his recruits following a suffocating siege imposed by the STC militia in Sheikh Salem area, east of the provincial capital of Zinjibar.

The commander was captured during the clashes, which took place in Qarn al-Kalasi area east of Zinjibar city, one of the sources added.

Other sources confirmed that the STC militia captured a number of tanks and rocket launchers from the al-Qomali Brigade, which is also affiliated with Hadi government forces in the Zinjibar front.

The STC militia furthermore seized a group of BMP armored vehicles, 20 cars and artillery pieces from groups led by Abu Mishaal al-Kazmi, who was wounded during the confrontations.

Salem al-Awlaki, a member of the presidency of the STC, announced that the 115th Brigade with all its command, heavy, medium and light weapons have been placed under the control of the STC separatist militias.

Two days ago, infighting intensified between Hadi’s forces and STC militias in southern Yemen, where some 30 Hadi and STC forces were have been killed and wounded so far, while violent clashes are continuing.