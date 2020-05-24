A high-ranking military commander loyal to the Saudi-backed government forces was killed in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, southern media reported

According to the media, Mohammed Saleh Al-Aqili, commander of the 153rd Brigade, was killed in confrontations between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias and Hadi loyalist forces in Zinjibar city.

Local sources confirmed that the commander was killed during a failed attack launched by Hadi forces against the STC’s positions in the Al-Tarya front near the city of Zinjibar.

Al-Aqili was one of the most prominent military commanders of the coalition forces in the so-called Bayhan Axis, in Shabwah province.

He was transferred a few days ago with all members of his brigade to fight in Abyan province.

His death is considered a severe blow and big loss to the invading coalition forces and their mercenaries.