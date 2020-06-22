Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has released a video showing that its precision-guided missiles can hit targets anywhere in Israel, according to Press TV.

حزب الله ينشر فيديو وعليه احداثيات لمواقع إسرائيلية هامه وحساسة بعنوان "أيها العدو… مهما فعلت في قطع الطريق لقد انتهى الأمر وأنجز الأمر" pic.twitter.com/cpbkJFVg5U — ميس القناوي (@MaisAlQinawie) June 20, 2020

The video, circulated on social media on Sunday, showed the coordinates of Israeli strategic positions that are within the range of Hezbollah missiles, with remarks of Hezbollah chief Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah playing in the background.

“Today, we can not just target the city of Tel Aviv but also, if God wills it and with His help, we can hit very precise targets within Tel Aviv and anywhere else in occupied Palestine,” Nasrallah can be heard as saying.

The video concluded with the statement: “Whatever you do to block the way — it’s already over and done with.”

Hezbollah was established following the 1982 Israeli invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon.

Since then, the movement has grown into a powerful military force, dealing repeated blows to the Israeli military. Hezbollah defeated the Zionists in the year 2000, driving them from Lebanon completely, as well as in the 2006 war.

Last month, the second-in-command of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement hailed the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation in 2000, as a “turning point in the history of the Middle East.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem said the victory put an end to the Israeli military’s myth of invincibility, and helped strengthen the faith of the younger generations towards liberating Palestine from the Israeli occupiers.