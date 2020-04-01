During a field visit of the media, the Lebanese Hezbollah showed that a great preparation made by the competent authorities in the party to confront the corona virus.

“We have opened an account for the receiving contributions for social solidarity,” Hussein Fadlallah, Beirut district official of Hezbollah, said.

During the visit, a briefing was given on the preparations of one of the initial diagnostic centers to receive suspected cases, the health centre run by the Islamic Health Authority in cooperation with the municipality of Burj al-Barajneh.

The media also released several photos showing St. George’s Hospital, where preparations for the reception of patients were reviewed.