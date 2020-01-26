Lebanese political and resistance movement Hezbollah has congratulated the Iraqi people for its absolute rejection of the US occupation, saluting the “blessed and loyal masses that underscored Iraq’s national unity and consensual stand against US hegemony.”

“The million-man rallies of Friday, which filled Baghdad’s streets and squares, emphasized that the free Iraqis have never consented to the continuation of the US occupation perching on the homeland,” according to a statement issued by Hezbollah on Friday.

The statement added that “the dignified and courageous stances announced in Baghdad were a sincere expression of the situation in the Arab world and Islamic Ummah, which has got fed up with the US occupation and its domination over its capabilities and its resources.

Hezbollah expressed its hope that Friday’s rallies will start massive demonstrations across the Arab and Islamic world and lead to the liberation of the region from the US occupation and its tools.

“The great Iraqi people with all its factions, parties, and diverse political directions will be loyal to this great march and its principles and goals” according to the statement, which added that “the Iraqis will strive to let them be the starting point for having a free, unified, dignified, and independent Iraq, free of foreign occupation troops and their influence.”

Iraqis staged a huge protest on Friday calling for the expulsion of all US forces in their country.

The million-man march all massed in the Jadiriyah district of east Baghdad. Iraqis in Karbala city, south of Baghdad, were also seen boarding buses heading towards the capital.