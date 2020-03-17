Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has commented on the acquittal and release of terrorist and collaborator Amer Fakhoury.

Hezbollah noted that “since his arrest, the US pressures had started secretly and publicly to set him free, despite the confirmation of his crimes as well as his black and bloody history (…) It seems that US pressure has unfortunately paid off, as the military tribunal, unexpectedly, has taken this wrong decision, surpassing all pains and wounds by this miserable step against justice, against the oppressed and the tortured whose injuries are still bleeding up until now.”

In a statement issued late on Monday, Hezbollah stressed that “this day is a sad say for Lebanon and for justice.”

“It was more honourable and more effective for the head and members of the military court to submit their resignations, rather than to yield to the pressures that forced them to take this sinister decision.”

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese judiciary to redress what has been lost, for the sake of its reputation and integrity with respect to its dignity as well as its honour.

“This must be done also for the sake of the rights of the Lebanese, the tortured and oppressed, as well as everyone who sacrificed for the sake of his homeland and the liberation of his land.”

Amer Fakhoury was a member of the terrorist organisation known as the South Lebanese Army, a collaborator mercenary group in service of the Israeli Zionist invasion between 1985 and 2000.

Fakhoury himself was a high-ranking officer of the Khiam torture camp operated by the SLA, and fled to the United States after the Zionist defeat in 2000. He was arrested while visiting Lebanon in September 2019. The Lebanese military court recently released him, however, claiming the statute of limitations had expired, leading to widespread protest.

Amer Fakhoury however still has a civil court case running against him, started by a group of survivors of the Khiam prison and torture camp.