Minister of Public Health and Population in the National Salvation Government, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, has on Saturday held Saudi-led coalition countries fully responsible for the spread of epidemics in Yemen.

“With the mercenary government announcing that there are many cases of corona infection in the occupied areas, we must be vigilant and ready, and a state of awareness should prevail in society,” Dr. al- Mutawakkil said on a joint press statement with Minister of Information Daifallah al-Shami.

Dr. al-Mutawakki called on citizens to avoid crowded places and take preventive and precautionary measures.

For his part, the Information Minister affirmed that confronting these epidemics must be coming from the perspective that “we are facing an enemy made by America.”

Al-Shami called on the various media outlets to fulfill their duty to raise awareness of the correct method and way to deal with the pandemic.

On Saturday, Hadi’s government announced the registration of three new cases of Covid-19 patients in Aden and Taiz provinces.