Health Minister of Yemen Taha al-Mutawakil has commented on Wednesday on the UN official statement about providing the medical supplies to Yemen.

The move came during his latter to response to the statement of the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. Lise Grande, about the acceleration of the humanitarian agencies to help the authorities in Sana’a to confront Covid-19 in Yemen.

Al-Mutawakil denied Grande’s allegation on providing 520 intensive care beds, noting that beds that granted to the health ministry were regular beds, not specialised for hospital

use.

The minister pointed out that 94 respirator devices were requested two years ago for other diseases related to obstetric emergencies, diphtheria and cholera, criticizing Grande’s statement on distributing 208 respirators.

The Minister confirmed Yemen needs 500,000 remote medical testing devices to confront the virus, while only 3,400 devices had been received so far.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to communicate with all relevant authorities to provide necessary facilities to the international organisations willing to provide aid to Yemen.