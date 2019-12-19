The Ministry of Health in the National Salvation government announced the state of emergency to deal with cases of swine flu, “H1N1”.

The Minister of Health, Taha al-Mutawakil, directed all public and private hospitals to raise the maximum preparedness, prepare isolation rooms to deal with swine flu cases, and receive suspected cases.

“We recorded 1,600 cases of seasonal influenza, including 48 deaths, of whom only 8 were confirmed to be infected with the H1N1 flu virus,”al- Mutawakil said.

Al-Mutawakil added: “This seasonal flu occurs every year, especially in cold days and cold areas. He also stressed the readiness of the medical and health sector in various governorates to confront the disease.

The Minister of Health indicated that “the cure rate of this disease is very high, reaching 99% if the case is treated immediately upon suspicion”.

He stressed that “prevention and treatment methods depend on behavior and awareness through adherence to educational directives and instructions published by the National Center for Education And health information. ”