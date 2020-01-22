A medical source in Taiz city revealed that Eilan Abdul Haq, the acting deputy of Taiz province for health affairs and acting head of the General Revolutionary Hospital, which is under the control of al-Islah militias, was attacked and beaten by militia members.

The source confirmed that gunmen under the command of Abdulsalam Al-Sharihi and Sameh Al-Yousfi, both leaders of the Islah Party, attacked Dr. Eilan Abdul Haq during the opening of the women’s health and emergency obstetric center in the hospital.

The sources said that the gunmen beat her and shouted profanity and offensive words in front of the assembled employees, according to coalition media sites.

Dr. Eilan Abdel Haq was already attacked and expelled from her office by members of al-Islah party in mid-September, after she refused to appoint a non-medical professional affiliated with Islah as Vice-Chairman of the Revolutionary Hospital Authority.