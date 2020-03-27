Hamas Palestinian resistance movement hailed an offer by leader of Ansarullah Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to free Saudi servicemen in exchange for releasing Hamas members held by Riyadh regime.

In a statement released late Thursday, Hamas said it “followed with interest the appreciated initiative announced by Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.”

The Palestinian group thanked Ansarullah “spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Meanwhile, Hamas reiterated its call for the Saudi regime to release all Palestinian prisoners, “on top of whom are Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari (Abu Hani).”

The Palestinian movement noted that it has been contacting the Saudi leadership throughout the last year in a bid to reach a deal on the Palestinian prisoners.

It concluded its statement by assuring that the Palestinian cause will still the uniting one for the Muslim and Arab Ummah (nation), calling upon the nation to support the Palestinian people and their righteous cause.

Earlier on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi announced an initiative to free a Saudi pilot and four other soldiers, captured by Yemen’s revolutionaries, in exchange for releasing Hamas members held by the Riyadh regime.