Member of Hamas’ Political Bureau Mahmoud Al-Zahar has said that the Palestinian resistance “will not leave the gun until we pray alongside with the free Yemeni people at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Zahar made the statement on a live television channel, speaking to the crowd of mass rallies that took place in Sana’a on Friday to support Palestine.

Al-Zahar saluted all the participants in every inch of the Yemen, pointing out that Yemen was not occupied by an occupier and that all those who dare attack it are being destroyed.

Al-Zahar explained that “traitors and conspirators today call al-Quds the “capital of Israel”, which it has never been. It will be the capital of [the religion that says] “There is no god but God, and Muhammad the Messenger of God””.

He stressed that “Gaza will raise the banner of the promise of the afterlife [… ] which will bring down Zionism as represented by Trump.

“We promise God and the Yemeni people that we will not leave our guns until we pray in al-Aqsa Mosque after we raise the flag of Islam in all of Palestine,” Zahar added, noting that the scene of Yemen today is a “testimony to God that you are free of” Arab Zionism”, which is attached to Zionism itself.”

Al-Zahar added: “After we thank Allah, we will thank the great and fortunate nation of Yemen when the hour of victory and liberation comes […] this is our promise that we will not resign. We will meet in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, God willing.”