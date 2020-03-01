An official source in the Palestinian movement Hamas has revealed on Saturday that arrangements have been made by the movement’s leadership for a planned visit to the Russian capital Moscow in March.

According to the website Arab 21, a leader who asked to remain anonymous, said that “the leadership of the movement is preparing intensively for a visit to Moscow, with the aim of formulating and mobilising international and regional positions, in order to counter the deal of the century.”

The same source pointed out that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh seeks to strengthen and achieve convergence of positions held by Doha, Ankara and Moscow, in order to forge a united front facing the American plans related to the region. Hamas accused the US of trying “to forge a new regional alliance or NATO that includes Israel and several Arab countries.”

Achieving a cooperation between Palestine, Qatar, Turkey and Russia may prove a challenging task due to widely diverging strategic interests in certain international issues such as in Syria and Libya.

The Hamas source pointed out that preparations for Haniyeh’s visit to Russia have been going on for about a month, after an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, noting that the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau recently met with Qatari and Turkish leaders in order to develop a clear vision of how to counter the US deal